Interview: Chinese cars become key players in Türkiye with price advantage, investment commitment: expert

Xinhua) 09:55, March 17, 2025

ISTANBUL, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car brands have become key players in Türkiye's automotive market with their competitive prices and long-term dedication to investment, an Istanbul-based industry veteran said recently.

Semih Eryukseldi, a professional with over 15 years of experience in Türkiye's automotive sector and currently working for Otobit, an online automobile auction platform, told Xinhua in an interview on Friday that Chinese car brands such as Chery, MG, and BYD have achieved long-term success in Türkiye with continued investment for sustainable growth.

Eryukseldi made the remarks in response to a report published on March 4 by Türkiye's Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD), which showed that Chinese car brands made significant sales growth in 2024.

According to the ODMD report, Chery sold 57,047 vehicles in Türkiye last year, up by 40.54 percent year-on-year, boosted by its competitively priced Tiggo series that appeal to a wide range of consumers.

Chery quickly gained a strong foothold in the Turkish market and "sold a significant number of vehicles" by offering highly available vehicles "with its price advantage," outpacing other brands struggling with availability, Eryukseldi said.

MG, known for its electric and hybrid models, sold 17,162 vehicles in Türkiye in 2024, an 18.70-percent increase compared to the figures in 2023, the report showed.

"MG made a very quick entry into Türkiye starting in 2021 and quickly reached a wide customer base with various models, including electric, gasoline, and hybrid cars, across different segments," Eryukseldi noted.

According to the ODMD report, BYD saw the largest percentage increase in sales last year, up by 892.97 percent from 2023 to reach 8,331 vehicles in 2024.

Notably, the brand sold 5,341 vehicles in the first two months of 2025, up by more than 10 times compared to the same period in 2024, showed the report.

This surge, driven by BYD's investment commitment in Türkiye, "has boosted BYD's impact in the Turkish market," Eryukseldi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)