In pics: "lights out" mourning ceremony for Nanjing Massacre survivors who passed away this year

Xinhua) 09:00, March 12, 2025

People visit the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 11, 2025. A "lights out" mourning ceremony for four survivors of the Nanjing Massacre who passed away this year was held Tuesday in Nanjing.

Two survivors of the Nanjing Massacre passed away on Feb. 15 this year, bringing the number of living registered survivors to 28, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People attend a "lights out" mourning ceremony held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 11, 2025. A "lights out" mourning ceremony for four survivors of the Nanjing Massacre who passed away this year was held Tuesday in Nanjing.

Light boxes of Nanjing Massacre survivors Ai Yiying, Wu Xiuying, Yi Lanying and Tao Chengyi (L-R in the bottom row), who passed away this year, are seen on the photo wall at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 11, 2025. A "lights out" mourning ceremony for four survivors of the Nanjing Massacre who passed away this year was held Tuesday in Nanjing.

Huang Xinghua, son of Nanjing Massacre survivor Ai Yiying, lays a flower at a "lights out" mourning ceremony held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 11, 2025. A "lights out" mourning ceremony for four survivors of the Nanjing Massacre who passed away this year was held Tuesday in Nanjing.

