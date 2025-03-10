China meets multiple targets for 14th Five-Year Plan ahead of schedule

The year 2025 marks the final lap for implementing China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025). Successfully meeting its targets will lay a solid foundation for a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

Which targets for the 14th Five-Year Plan have been achieved ahead of schedule, and what do they signal?

Basic old-age insurance coverage reaches 95 percent

The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development (hereinafter referred to as the Outline) points out that the multi-tiered social security system will be improved, with basic old-age insurance covering 95 percent of the population.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS), by the end of 2024, approximately 1.07 billion people in China were covered by basic old-age insurance, an increase of 6.36 million from the previous year. The basic old-age insurance coverage reached 95 percent in China, establishing the country as having the world's largest social security system.

A series of measures have been introduced in 2021-2025, including removing restrictions preventing workers in flexible employment from other provinces from participating in the local insurance system, bringing migrant workers, those in new employment forms, and flexible workers into basic old-age insurance for enterprise employees, and more.

Sun Jie, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and vice dean of the School of Insurance and Economics at the University of International Business and Economics, said that as new challenges arise, the social security network needs to expand and provide effective coverage for all. Sun proposed expanding social security coverage more precisely and improving its quality and efficiency to benefit all workers.

3.4 practicing (assistant) physicians and 4 registered nurses per 1,000 people

According to the Outline and the plan for healthcare professional development for 2021-2025, the number of practicing (assistant) physicians and registered nurses per 1,000 people should reach 3.2 and 3.8, respectively, by 2025.

Statistics from the National Health Commission of China showed that as of the end of 2023, the number of practicing (assistant) physicians and registered nurses per 1,000 people stood at 3.4 and 4, respectively, surpassing expectations.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the number of healthcare professionals in China has steadily increased, with a better structure, improved skills, and enhanced service quality.

Han Lin, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and vice president of Gansu Provincial Hospital, pointed out that the Chinese government has invested significant efforts to address the healthcare needs of China's over 1.4 billion people. Han suggested focusing future efforts on training much-needed professionals to meet diverse healthcare demands.

90.4 percent of China's surface water meets or exceeds Grade III quality

According to the Outline, the proportion of surface-water bodies nationwide classified as Grade III (meaning "fairly good") or above will reach 85 percent by 2025. Statistics from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment indicated that 90.4 percent of the 3,641 monitored sections in China had good water quality (Grade I-III), surpassing 90 percent for the first time.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2024, shows boats touring Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, North China's Hebei province. (Photo/Xinhua)

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China has made efforts to improve water quality, including protecting major rivers and lakes, strengthening control over drain outlets, and treating urban black and malodorous water bodies.

Lu Quanzhong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and a senior engineer at the Research Institute of Environmental Sciences of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, emphasized the need to reinforce the idea of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. Lu urged further public participation in environmental protection to ensure clearer skies, greener land, cleaner water, and more vibrant landscapes across the country.

89.5 percent of townships and towns connected by Grade III highways or higher roads

The highway development plan for 2021–2025 aims to ensure that by 2025, over 85 percent of townships and towns will be connected by Grade III or higher-grade highways, while more than 85 percent of villages across China will have paved roads.

By the end of 2024, 89.5 percent of townships and towns were connected by Grade III highways or higher-grade highways, while 94.6 percent of villages had paved roads, both surpassing targets ahead of schedule.

Wang Xianjin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, and vice president and chief engineer of China Academy of Transportation Sciences, expressed that moving forward, efforts will be made to upgrade rural road networks, improve safety, facilitate transportation, enhance travel services, improve governance, build harmonious and beautiful villages, support local industries, and boost employment and incomes.

Annual renewable energy power generation exceeds 3.4 trillion kWh

According to the renewable energy development plan for 2021-2025, China's annual renewable energy power generation will reach 3.3 trillion kWh by 2025.

By the end of 2024, the country's total installed renewable power capacity reached 1.45 billion kilowatts. In 2024, renewable energy power generation exceeded 3.4 trillion kWh in China.

Photo shows a solar farm in Jiangkou village, Shanggao county, Yichun, east China's Jiangxi province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Liang)

Ruan Qiantu, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and chairman of State Grid Fujian Electric Power Company, emphasized the urgency of expanding renewable energy in response to climate change. Ruan called it a key step in China's energy transition and crucial for addressing rising energy demand and supply challenges.

5G network covers over 90 percent of administrative villages

The development plan for the information and communication industry for 2021-2025 sets targets of 26 5G base stations per 10,000 people, and 80 percent of administrative villages nationwide connected to 5G by 2025.

By the end of 2024, China had built over 4.25 million 5G base stations, averaging 30.2 per 10,000 people. 5G networks covered over 90 percent of administrative villages nationwide, achieving gigabit access in all counties and 5G availability in all townships.

According to estimates from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), five years of 5G commercialization have directly contributed 5.6 trillion yuan (about $772 billion) to the economy and indirectly generated 14 trillion yuan in output value.

Yu Xiaohui, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and president of the CAICT, said that the next priority will be upgrading digital infrastructure, optimizing computing power networks, and advancing nationwide connectivity.

Over 75 percent of crop cultivation and harvesting mechanized

The plan to advance agricultural and rural modernization for 2021-2025 aims for a 75 percent mechanization rate in crop cultivation and harvesting by 2025. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, this goal was achieved a year ahead of schedule.

A drone photo shows self-driving seeders working in the farmland in Awat County of Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 27, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The production of three staple crops is now mainly completed with farming machines. Nearly 50 million people work in China's rural agricultural machinery sector. The country has more than 250,000 agricultural drones, while high-powered agricultural machines and agricultural machines designed for hilly and mountainous regions continue to improve.

Zhang Debin, a deputy to the 14th NPC and Party chief of Zhanjia village in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, noted that traditional farming tools have been largely replaced by modern machinery in his village. Harvesting corn by hand used to take nearly a month. Now, with machines, it takes just five days, Zhang said.

14 high-value invention patents per 10,000 People

The Outline and the plan for intellectual property rights protection and application for 2021-2025 set a target of 12 high-value invention patents per 10,000 people and for the added value of patent-intensive industries to contribute 13 percent of GDP by 2025.

According to statistics from the China National Intellectual Property Administration, by the end of 2024, China had already reached 14 high-value invention patents per 10,000 people, with the added value of patent-intensive industries contributing 13.04 percent to GDP.

Tan Wenying, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and deputy director of the Jiangxi Administration for Market Regulation said continuously improving China's IP protection system and strengthening IP protection is critical for fostering innovation, enhancing new quality productive forces, and driving high-quality in an all-round manner.

