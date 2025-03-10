Chinese scientists introduce new bio-based nanocomposite, green alternative to traditional plastics

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A group of Chinese researchers has synthesized a novel bio-based polyester nanocomposite with impressive, comprehensive performance and reprocessability, according to a recent research article published in the journal Nano-Micro Letters.

Renewable bio-based materials show promise in replacing traditional plastics, offering an eco-friendly solution to the global energy crisis and environmental pollution.

However, their comprehensive properties are not yet comparable to petrochemical-based plastics due to inadequate molecular or microstructure design.

Researchers from the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences utilized a type of two-dimensional (2D) nanosheets to wrap one-dimensional carbon nanotube fiber, obtaining superior dispersion and structure stability.

Such innovative hetero-structured nanotube fiber can serve as a catalyst, nucleator, and interface enhancer of polyesters, according to the researchers.

Thanks to the multi-scale energy dissipated structure, the newly developed nanocomposite achieved exceptional mechanical strength, stiffness and toughness.

Compared with most commercial bio-based materials and plastics, the novel nanocomposite shows superior ultraviolet resistance, solvent resistance, and enhanced gas barrier performance against oxygen, carbon dioxide and water.

Moreover, the nanocomposite can retain 90 percent of its strength after five recycling cycles, indicating its outstanding reprocessability.

This multifunctional bio-based nanocomposite provides a practical and sustainable substitute for petroleum-based plastics in packaging and engineering applications, marking a significant step in achieving carbon neutrality goals.

