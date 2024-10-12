China to build more pilot-scale testing platforms for new materials

Xinhua) 09:49, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese industrial authorities on Friday unveiled a guideline on building more pilot-scale testing platforms for new materials to support the sector's development.

By 2027, the country expects to foster a pilot-scale testing platform system featuring professional construction, market-oriented operation and open services, according to the document jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission.

Toward that end, China plans to build around 300 local new material pilot-scale testing platforms and develop about 20 high-level ones between 2024 and 2027, the guideline stated.

Efforts will be made to improve the infrastructures, technological support and public services of these platforms, which serve experiments that help put laboratory research outcomes into industrial production, according to the document.

Particular attention will be paid to platforms supporting the development of key generic technologies and materials in areas of petrochemicals, steel, non-ferrous metals, inorganic nonmetals and cutting-edge materials, the document added.

China will accelerate the planning and building of a number of proof-of-concept and pilot-scale testing platforms, and refine the policies for the initial application of newly developed equipment, materials and software, according to a pivotal policy meeting of the Communist Party of China held in mid-July.

