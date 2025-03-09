Languages

Archive

Home>>

China to roll out new policies to support employment of college graduates: official

(Xinhua) 15:57, March 09, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out a new round of policies this year to support the employment of young people, including college graduates, an official said Sunday. 

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories