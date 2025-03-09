Fact Check: Why is "China threat" narrative invalid?

The opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

From proposing an array of pro-development initiatives to mediating reconciliation in the Middle East and promoting peace on the Ukraine crisis, China's concrete actions have spoken volumes for its commitment to global peace and stability, as well as shared prosperity.

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's ongoing "two sessions" have once again highlighted its steadfast commitment to working with all countries to uphold international equity and justice, and safeguard world peace and stability in a world of changes and chaos.

Speaking Friday at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the country's national legislature, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed that China will be a just and righteous force for world peace and stability, a progressive force for international fairness and justice, as well as a constructive force for the common development of the world.

Despite the so-called "China threat" narrative that has been hyped by some Western politicians and media, China's visions and actions have consistently demonstrated its dedication to global stability and cooperation, just as the foreign minister has pledged.

SHARED DEVELOPMENT

While some Western media dismiss China's global economic engagement as "exploitative," the facts reveal a starkly different picture.

The nature of China's cooperation with other countries has always been mutually beneficial. China has prioritized empowering developing nations through tangible investments in infrastructure, trade access and collaborative frameworks that address historical inequities imposed by Western exploitation.

A key example of this approach is China's investment in global infrastructure, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative, which has played a pivotal role in supporting the development of the Global South.

Over the past 25 years, Chinese companies have helped African countries build or upgrade more than 10,000 km of railways, nearly 100,000 km of highways, roughly 1,000 bridges, almost 100 ports and 66,000 km of power transmission and distribution lines.

China has also taken significant steps to empower the least developed countries through win-win trade.

China's vast consumer base and commitment to openness make it a key driver of global economic growth. Rather than seeking unilateral gains, China has been sharing its development dividends with other countries, especially developing ones, and giving them access to its immense market.

Take the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a trailblazing initiative launched in 2018 to transform China's market scale into shared opportunities for the world.

This photo taken with a tilt-shift lens on Nov. 10, 2024 shows a view of the National Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Since its inception, the CIIE has offered countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America access to China's high-demand sectors. Rwandan coffee growers and Chilean lithium producers, among others, have all seen exponential growth in Chinese market shares, spurring local economies and creating jobs.

With its robust economic growth and the rise of a consumer-driven economy, China offers new opportunities to expand trade with other countries, said Stephen Ndegwa, a Kenyan expert on China-Africa relations.

This dynamic exchange is set to strengthen further, serving as a model for future regional cooperation, he said.

By lowering trade barriers and expanding import quotas, China has empowered developing nations to integrate into global value chains on fairer terms. Since Dec. 1, 2024, China has granted all least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations, including 33 African countries, zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of their product categories, becoming the first major developing country and leading economy to adopt such a policy.

STEADFAST COMMITMENT TO PEACE

As a responsible major country, China has translated its pledge of peaceful development into concrete actions.

For more than 30 years, China has deployed over 50,000 peacekeepers to nearly 30 missions, making it the largest troop-contributing country among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Chinese "blue helmets" have safeguarded civilians, neutralized explosives and helped rebuild infrastructure in conflict zones from South Sudan to Lebanon.

"China's contribution and support are absolutely critical," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, adding that he counted on China to help develop new models of peace operations.

Chinese peacekeepers attend an awarding ceremony at the camp of the engineering company of the Chinese contingent on the outskirts of Bukavu, the capital of the eastern province of South Kivu, the DRC, April 9, 2024. (The 27th Chinese Peacekeeping Contingent to MONUSCO/Handout via Xinhua)

Since China proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI) in 2022, substantial progress has been made in addressing global hotspots and maintaining regional stability.

With the support and appreciation of over 100 countries and international and regional organizations, the GSI has been written into a number of bilateral and multilateral cooperation documents.

Under the initiative, China has actively promoted dialogue and cooperation to address global security challenges. In September last year, China and Brazil, together with other countries of the Global South, set up the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis to create an atmosphere and accumulate conditions for promoting the political settlement of the crisis.

China has also been an active advocate for peace in the Middle East. In March 2023, under China's mediation, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations after a seven-year rupture. The landmark agreement not only ended years of hostility between the two major countries in the region, but also marked a significant step toward stabilizing the broader Middle East.

China has also released a position paper following the outbreak of the latest round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and facilitated reconciliation talks among various Palestinian factions in Beijing.

In addition to its contributions to global peacekeeping and conflict resolution, China has consistently advocated settlement of regional disputes via peaceful means, particularly in the South China Sea. Beijing has been consistent in resolving maritime disputes through negotiations and consultations, while opposing any external interference.

China is working with ASEAN countries to comprehensively and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and actively pushing for new progress in consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

By fostering dialogue and cooperation, China aims to create a framework for managing differences and preventing conflicts, prioritizing the collective interests of all parties involved. This approach reflects China's steadfast commitment to regional stability, mutual respect and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which is crucial for security and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific.

EQUITABLE WORLD ORDER

Some Western media and politicians are prone to label China a "revisionist power" seeking to "overthrow the existing world order." This charge is as hypocritical as it is misleading. It is not in the interests of China to cast away the current world order, which it helped found and from which it has benefited greatly.

However, this does not mean that the current world order is flawless. In fact, it requires reforms to better reflect the changing global economic and political landscape, particularly with the collective rise of the Global South.

While Washington clings to a Cold War-era hierarchy that rewards its hegemony, China has always been an advocate for multilateralism, championing global cooperation and the principles of fairness, equality and mutual respect in international affairs.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has always pushed for a more inclusive and representative international system, where the voices of developing countries are heard and their concerns addressed.

China's call for a multipolar world, amplified through platforms like BRICS, and its explicit support for the African Union (AU)'s bid for G20 membership are just some of the country's efforts to enhance the voice of developing nations.

This photo taken on Nov. 18, 2024 shows the International Media Center for the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Balew Demissie, a communication and publication consultant at the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia, said China's support for the AU's accession to the G20 reflects its role as an advocate for the Global South and recognizes the growing importance of Africa in global affairs.

In an era marked by geopolitical tensions and fragmented multilateralism, China has emerged as a pivotal player in advancing inclusive development and better global governance, and Chinese solutions have been increasingly embraced.

In 2021, China proposed the Global Development Initiative, which has been applauded around the world.

Under the initiative, more than 30 cooperation platforms have been established, with over 1,100 projects launched, covering all 17 UN sustainable development goals.

In 2023, China proposed the Global Civilization Initiative, advocating for respecting the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity, the importance of inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

"China long ago identified development and peace as two key issues of our times. And they are intimately connected. Without peace there can be no development," said Keith Bennett, an international relations consultant based in London.

The China-proposed initiatives form an integrated whole, which together lay the foundations for building a community with a shared future for mankind, said the expert.

