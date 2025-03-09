3rd plenary meeting of 3rd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing

The third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Ge Huijun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Tu Haiming, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Cheng Hong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks on behalf of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Chen Jun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks on behalf of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Du Zhanyuan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhang Guanghan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Sun Yeli, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Liu Yahuang, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Nie Xin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks on behalf of prominent individuals without party affiliation at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Sun Wei, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Piao Shilong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Ouyang Zehua, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks on behalf of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhang Kun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks on behalf of the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhao Yingmin, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaks at the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Su Hui presides over the third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

