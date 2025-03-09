Lawmakers, political advisors oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism, external interference

Xinhua) 09:28, March 09, 2025

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- National lawmakers and political advisors of Taiwan origin have given their acknowledgment of the parts concerning Taiwan in a government work report and voiced their firm opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference.

The report is being deliberated at the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), or the top legislature.

"We will resolutely oppose separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' and external interference, so as to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations," says the work report.

Zhou Qi, an NPC deputy and a vice president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots, said deputies applauded when the parts concerning Taiwan were read while the work report was submitted for review on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

It was an expression of "our strong yearning for national reunification," Zhou said.

"National reunification is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people," said Zou Zhenqiu, an NPC deputy, also a vice president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots.

The government work report has demonstrated the mainland's sincerity in making every effort toward peaceful reunification, said Li Xingkui, an NPC deputy with family roots in Taichung, central Taiwan.

The government work report is also being discussed by members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), or the top political advisory body, at its concurrent annual session.

Wang Yu, a CPPCC National Committee member, said that separatist activities and external interference aimed at obstructing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations can not hold back the process of reunification.

Chen Wei, another CPPCC National Committee member, warned of the danger of separatist activities and called on Taiwan compatriots to take action to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait.

Both Wang and Chen are members of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, one of the eight non-communist parties in China.

