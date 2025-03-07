Private sector leading China's economic transformation: Economist

(People's Daily App) 16:38, March 07, 2025

China is targeting an economic growth rate of around 5 percent in 2025, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation. Zhang Jun, dean of the School of Economics at Fudan University and director of the China Center for Economic Studies, discusses the key drivers of China’s economic growth and the contributions of private enterprises in high-tech innovation. Click this video for more.

(Produced by Zhang Xi, Ni Tao, Mu Yihan, Zhao Zhe and Sun Zhetao)

