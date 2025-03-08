Languages

China's "two sessions" in the eyes of foreign journalists

By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Ge Taiyi (People's Daily Online) 11:10, March 08, 2025

This year, more than three thousand journalists have registered to cover the "two sessions," China's annual political event, including many from abroad. Follow People's Daily Online reporter and hear their views on the "two sessions," as well as China's future development.

