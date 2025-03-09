Languages

China's employment market off to a good start this year: official

(Xinhua) 15:56, March 09, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's employment has got off to a good start this year, as indicated by the situation in the first two months of this year, an official said Sunday. 

