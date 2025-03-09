Home>>
China's employment market off to a good start this year: official
(Xinhua) 15:56, March 09, 2025
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- China's employment has got off to a good start this year, as indicated by the situation in the first two months of this year, an official said Sunday.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese military to achieve PLA centenary goals on schedule: spokesperson
- Fact Check: Why is "China threat" narrative invalid?
- 3rd plenary meeting of 3rd session of 14th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing
- Chinese judiciary to improve protection of business environment, interests
- China's top legislature vows high-quality legislation, oversight to serve national interest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.