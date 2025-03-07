Chinese FM stresses upholding concept of common home in neighborhood diplomacy

Xinhua) 16:18, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday stressed the importance of remaining committed to the vision of a common home in neighborhood diplomacy and sticking to the goal of building a community with a shared future.

As long as efforts are made to follow the principles of equal-footed consultation, mutual understanding and mutual accommodation, China and its neighboring countries will surely be able to resolve differences, work with one another, and achieve win-win results, Wang told a press conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature.

Noting that it is common for neighbors to not agree on everything, Wang said that issues left from the past and conflicts of immediate interests should be properly handled.

The foreign minister also pledged that China will continue to open wider to neighboring countries, including through unilateral initiatives, and share more development benefits with its neighbors.

