Head-of-state diplomacy promotes positive, profound changes in China's relations with world: FM

March 7

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Through head-of-state diplomacy, China's relations with the world have undergone positive and profound changes, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

In the past year, President Xi Jinping personally planned and conducted head-of-state diplomacy, and many fruitful results were achieved, Wang said at a press conference.

The three major events hosted by China last year -- the conference marking the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum -- set a new benchmark of the Global South joining hands for common progress, he said.

Wang also noted that Xi's four overseas visits in the past year generated new dynamism for global solidarity and cooperation.

There will be new highlights in China's head-of-state diplomacy in 2025, Wang said.

Last month, Xi attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games, marking the beginning of diplomatic events that China will host this year, said Wang.

China will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and hold a series of major events including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit this year, according to Wang.

"Head-of-state diplomacy will write a new chapter of closer cooperation and shared success between China and the world," Wang said.

