Mid-year review of China's major-country diplomacy: maintaining self-confidence, self-reliance, demonstrating sense of duty as responsible major country

Great transformation is accelerating across the world. Changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.

Yet the overall direction of human development and progress will not change, the overall dynamics of world history moving forward amid twists and turns will not change, and the overall trend toward a shared future for the international community will not change.

Since this year, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, China has followed the principles of self-confidence and self-reliance, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation in its pursuit of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics. Committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, China has demonstrated its sense of duty as a responsible major country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary at invitation from May 5 to 10, which have consolidated China's relations with the three European countries and relaunched China-EU cooperation.

On May 30, Xi attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and delivered a keynote speech, in which he proposed that China is ready to work with the Arab side to put in place "five cooperation frameworks" to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

On June 28, Xi attended and delivered an important speech at the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, stressing the importance of carrying forward these principles and jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

From July 2 to 6, Xi attended the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana and paid state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at invitation, charting the course for the development of the SCO, deepening China's good-neighborly relations with regional countries, and promoting the substantial advancement of building a community with a shared future among neighboring countries.

Xi also met and held talks with dozens of foreign leaders visiting China, renewing friendships and discussing cooperation.

China's splendid head-of-state diplomacy and its substantial results are writing new chapters of China's interactions with the world.

China has always been committed to independence and self-reliance. It develops the country and nation with its own strength and maintains a firm grasp on the future of its development and progress. China stays committed to an independent foreign policy of peace, and stays true to the belief that peace and development represent an irresistible trend of the times.

In pursuing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, China firmly safeguards its sovereignty, security and development interests with a firm will to create a more favorable international environment and provide more solid strategic support for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization.

China firmly assumes its responsibilities on major issues concerning the unity, cooperation and legitimate rights of developing countries and major issues concerning the future of mankind and the direction of world development.

Maintaining self-confidence and self-reliance, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is always committed to upholding peace and stability.

Xi has engaged in in-depth exchanges of views with leaders of various countries on international and regional hotspot issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He explained China's position on the Ukraine crisis from a historical perspective and strategic viewpoint, and also provided an overarching summary of the consensus and shared interests between China and Europe.

He said China and the EU should jointly oppose spillover and escalation of the fighting, create conditions for peace talks, safeguard international energy and food security, and keep industrial and supply chains stable.

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Xi stressed that the pressing task is to realize a comprehensive ceasefire as quickly as possible, that the key priority is to ensure humanitarian assistance, and that the fundamental way out is to implement the two-State solution.

Under China's mediation, senior representatives from 14 Palestinian factions held reconciliation talks in Beijing and signed the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity.

China always stands on the right side of history, stands with peace and justice and holds the international moral high ground. It has received wide recognition and high appraisal from the international community, becoming an indispensable force in promoting world peace and stability.

Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is always committed to promoting common development.

China is endeavoring to build itself into a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization. The immutable goal of Chinese modernization is to deliver a better life to the whole of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. For the world, this means a broader market and unprecedented development opportunities. It will also instill strong impetus in the global modernization endeavor.

Xi has repeatedly expounded on the global significance of Chinese modernization on both bilateral and multilateral occasions, clearly demonstrating China's commitment to peaceful development, open development, cooperative development, and win-win development.

He said China will continue to advance high-quality development and Chinese modernization, enable the Chinese people to live a better life, and contribute more to sustainable development in the world.

He noted that China will further comprehensively deepen reform and promote high-quality development and high-level opening up, which will provide new impetus and new opportunities for global economic development.

Looking to the future, China will provide new and greater opportunities for world development by advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through the new achievements.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)