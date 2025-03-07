Home>>
China's local government debt risks effectively mitigated: official
(Xinhua) 09:15, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's local government debt risks have been effectively mitigated, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, local governments had issued bonds totaling 2.96 trillion yuan (about 413 billion U.S. dollars) aimed at replacing existing debt, said the minister.
The bonds issued last year for the replacement of 2 trillion yuan of local government debt saw an average reduction in interest rates by over 2.5 percentage points, said Lan.
It is estimated that these bonds will reduce interest payments by over 200 billion yuan over five years, significantly easing the funding pressures and interest costs for local governments, Lan noted.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's 2025 growth, reform agenda more than "shot in arm" for global economy
- China to boost policy mix to ensure sustained growth in 2025
- China to cut RRRs, interest rates in light of economic, financial conditions in 2025
- China to maintain exchange rate flexibility, guard against overshooting: official
- China has sufficient reserve tools, policies to address uncertainties: finance minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.