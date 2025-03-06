Home>>
China has sufficient reserve tools, policies to address uncertainties: finance minister
(Xinhua) 16:34, March 06, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government has sufficient reserve tools and policy space to address potential internal and external uncertainties, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told a press conference Thursday.
