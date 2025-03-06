Languages

Archive

Home>>

China has sufficient reserve tools, policies to address uncertainties: finance minister

(Xinhua) 16:34, March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government has sufficient reserve tools and policy space to address potential internal and external uncertainties, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told a press conference Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories