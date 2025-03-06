China to maintain exchange rate flexibility, guard against overshooting: official

March 06, 2025

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will maintain exchange rate flexibility while strengthening expectation guidance and resolutely guarding against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, told a press conference on Thursday.

