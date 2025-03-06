The Supreme People's Procuratorate of the People's Republic of China released its international promotional video titled "Prosecutors in Motion: To Guard the Better Life" on March 5, 2025.

What is a good life like?

Let's take a glimpse here in China.

Every second

The gentle breeze and sunlight caress our majestic landscapes

Every instant

History of over five thousand years is echoed and etched through the ages

Every moment

Cultural treasures shine brightly through the passage of time

Here, we can also see that

In serenity, harmony, and beauty

Everything thrives among the lush mountains and clear waters

With brightness, fulfillment, and prosperity

The hustle and bustle of daily life enriches each passing day

In a civilized, orderly and clean environment

Modern science and technologies surge forward with vitality

In this land, we are

Warm, loving, and supportive

Sowing seeds of hope in the embrace of light

We are open, innovative, and inclusive

Nurturing flowers of dreams to bear rich fruits

We are for fairness, justice, and equality

The rule of law is our shared aspiration

Here is the land where we take root

Here are the people for whom we strive

To defend fairness and justice is our mission

To protect this better life is our honor

We are the Chinese prosecutors