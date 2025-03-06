Prosecutors in Motion: To Guard the Better Life
The Supreme People's Procuratorate of the People's Republic of China released its international promotional video titled "Prosecutors in Motion: To Guard the Better Life" on March 5, 2025.
What is a good life like?
Let's take a glimpse here in China.
Every second
The gentle breeze and sunlight caress our majestic landscapes
Every instant
History of over five thousand years is echoed and etched through the ages
Every moment
Cultural treasures shine brightly through the passage of time
Here, we can also see that
In serenity, harmony, and beauty
Everything thrives among the lush mountains and clear waters
With brightness, fulfillment, and prosperity
The hustle and bustle of daily life enriches each passing day
In a civilized, orderly and clean environment
Modern science and technologies surge forward with vitality
In this land, we are
Warm, loving, and supportive
Sowing seeds of hope in the embrace of light
We are open, innovative, and inclusive
Nurturing flowers of dreams to bear rich fruits
We are for fairness, justice, and equality
The rule of law is our shared aspiration
Here is the land where we take root
Here are the people for whom we strive
To defend fairness and justice is our mission
To protect this better life is our honor
We are the Chinese prosecutors
