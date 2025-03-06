Japanese scholar promotes global understanding of Chinese herbal studies

"Japanese culture has been deeply influenced by Chinese culture. Studying China's rich traditions helps us better understand Japan," Teruyuki Kubo, an associate professor at Yokohama College of Commerce in Japan, told People's Daily.

Teruyuki Kubo introduces research achievements of Chinese herbal studies at a forum. (Photo provided by Teruyuki Kubo)

Kubo developed a keen interest in Chinese herbal studies when pursuing a master's degree at Ibaraki University in Japan. Following his mentor's advice, he applied for an international scholarship and enrolled at the Institute for the History of Natural Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2004, focusing on the history of Chinese biology.

With the support of his Chinese professors and classmates, he finished his doctoral program and deepened his understanding of Chinese herbal studies through extensive reading of Chinese literature.

"Chinese herbal studies is a treasure of Chinese civilization, providing critical insights into the origins, development, and application of medicinal plants. It has also contributed to groundbreaking medical discoveries like ephedrine and artemisinin," Kubo explained.

To promote global awareness of Chinese herbal medicine, Kubo has published works in multiple languages, including a Japanese paper on its contributions to botany and an English study on the history of ejiao, a traditional Chinese medicine produced from collagen extracted from donkey skin.

In 2018, he attended an international summit on traditional Chinese medicine in Hubei, also a conference on commemorating the 500th anniversary of the birth of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) herbalist and naturalist Li Shizhen. He exchanged research findings on Artemisia annua and its medicinal properties with international scholars.

Kubo believes that China's Global Civilization Initiative has provided new momentum for Japan-China cultural exchanges, allowing young scholars to play a greater role in people-to-people interactions between the two nations.

"Through enhanced exchanges, Japan and China can enrich their cultural heritage and inspire further innovation," he said.

