Home>>
Key figures of 2024 & major targets of 2025
(China Daily) 08:43, March 06, 2025
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
Related Stories
- Technology and skills training to the fore in industrial push
- China to guide banking, insurance sectors in fund allocation
- PLA officer says his battalion now has stronger fighting prowess
- Minister: China sees more passenger, cargo movements than other countries
- Key deliberations highlight economy, people's well-being
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.