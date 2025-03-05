Deputy suggestion process to be standardized

Residents sit with community workers in a neighborhood square to discuss the problems they face in their daily lives in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, in May. (Li Shurong/Xinhua)

After her suggestions related to new energy vehicles were addressed last year, national legislator Cao Jingfang plans to continue advocating for the people's interests in the automotive sector again this year.

Last year, during the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, Cao, a National People's Congress deputy from Shandong province, made suggestions on strengthening after-sales services for NEVs.

The deputy, who also works at a power plant in Zouxian county, called for vocational schools to add courses or offer training for NEV maintenance technicians and to establish a public spare parts supply platform.

The reason for the suggestions stemmed from the fact that many NEV owners had told her they had encountered problems in finding skilled technicians and high repair costs.

"I was elected by the people. It's my duty to speak for them and help solve difficulties they face in work and daily life," she said.

However, Cao didn't expect that her suggestions would receive the amount of attention from the NPC Standing Committee that they actually did. It prompted government departments involved in the NEV industry, including the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, to increase communication with Cao to learn more about her concerns and take action to address the issues.

As a result, the job category of NEV maintenance technician has been included in China's occupational catalog. The training and selection of outstanding technicians have also been improved, with maintenance skills competitions organized nationwide.

This process for handling suggestions from deputies is set to be standardized in a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

The draft amendment is due to be reviewed by Chinese legislators at the third session of the 14th NPC, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Beijing.

This means that all stages of the suggestions-related process, including making, communication, handling, response, and feedback are expected to be formalized in legal terms.

"It will further encourage deputies to fulfill our duties and, more importantly, help effectively solve difficulties raised by the people," Cao said.

Zhou Yefang (left) and Xu Lihong (second left), who are deputies to local people's congresses in Tongshan town of Zhuji, Zhejiang province, conduct field research at a construction site in Tongshan in September to make sure that livelihood improvement projects are progressing smoothly. (Xu Yu/Xinhua)

Closer connection

Wang Zunyi, a deputy to the people's congress in Xiangyang, Hubei province, is closely following the modification of the law. "This piece of legislation is a yardstick for guaranteeing and overseeing my performance," he said.

"As deputies, we come from the people and need to serve the people," said Wang, who is also head of Gaozhuang community in Fancheng district.

In the past few weeks, he visited residents to learn more about their needs for elderly care services, and also researched on how to strengthen the district's greening through the utilization of industrial heritage.

"I talked to the people living in my residential area and participated in inspection tours organized by the standing committee of the city's people's congress in other regions," he said. "The face-to-face communications made me more broadly aware of the public's ideas on the issues, so that I could better advocate for them."

For Jiang Yuqin, a deputy to the people's congress in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, mini programs on WeChat and websites have become quicker and more crucial channels for her to connect with the people, listen to their voices and collect their opinions.

Jiang, who is also head of Zoujiajiao community, posted QR codes at the entrances of each apartment building. By scanning the code, residents can access an online platform where they can report any challenges they face in their daily lives.

In addition, residents can share their ideas on repairing and renovating old houses on the platform, which is also an issue Jiang is researching, involving joint participation in the maintenance and management of the community, she said.

"Face-to-face talks and group discussions are more suitable for the elderly or for figuring out complex issues," she said. "Online services are more appropriate for young people who can express their thoughts anytime and anywhere.

"The more varied the ways of communication, the greater the likelihood that people's difficulties will be seen, and this also makes the connection between deputies and the people closer," she added.

Zhou and Xu collect senior residents' opinions on the operation of a local activity center for seniors during their field research. (Xu Yu/Xinhua)

Better problem-solving

While bridging the gap between deputies and the people, online platforms have also offered deputies a treasure trove of knowledge to enhance their performance and monitor their behaviors.

Every morning when Cao, the NPC deputy from Shandong, exercises, she opens an information platform established by the NPC Standing Committee to learn about the latest national policies and laws, as well as the experiences of other deputies.

"The learning has enriched me and given me a clearer understanding of how to better speak for the people and fulfill my mission as a deputy. It has also made me stronger, enabling me to help people address difficulties more effectively," she said.

Thanks to digital services designated by the Suzhou People's Congress, Jiang has access to a wide range of learning resources and participated in numerous training activities. "Information technology breaks through the limitations of time and space," she said. "With just a mobile phone, I can contact legislative staff, businesses and even government departments right from within my community.

"The digital platform has also made my communication and interaction with other deputies more convenient and frequent. We learn from each other and talk about hot issues, which helps us find better solutions for problems raised by the people," she added.

Both Jiang and Cao are calling for the stronger application of information technology in their duties, as this approach will contribute more to affirming that the people are the masters of the country, Cao said.

With digital services being widely utilized by deputies, they have also enabled the standing committees of people's congresses and government departments to enhance their work efficiency, thereby addressing people's difficulties more efficiently.

Data released by the NPC Standing Committee shows that it received 9,235 suggestions from NPC deputies during the second session of the 14th NPC last year.

"The large number of suggestions reflects deputies' engagement in the country's governance and decision-making," the committee said, adding that the suggestions were forwarded to 213 relevant departments for review and action, with all lawmakers receiving feedback.

To respond to the concerns of NPC deputies in a timely manner, the committee launched an information platform last year for suggestion making, communication, handling, response, and feedback.

"The platform makes it easier for deputies to make and track their suggestions, and the streamlined workflow also accelerates the pace of handling suggestions," the committee said.

It added that such quick responses and efficient processes are more conducive to solving people's difficulties and implementing whole-process people's democracy.

Self-improvement

The draft amendment ready to be contemplated by all NPC members is essential for deputies, as it outlines their rights and obligations in the new era, Cao said.

"Improving the law is like updating our work manual. The new version, I believe, will be conducive to invigorating the vitality of China's democratic system, better pooling the wisdom and strength of the people into the country's development, and making policies more in line with the people's interests and more scientific," she added.

Wang said that he is looking forward to the new deputy guidance.

"After summarizing the good practices and experiences of the past decade, the legal document will also draw clearer boundaries for us on what to do, and help us understand the priorities for future work," he said.

"It will also enable us to improve the quality of duty performance and promote whole-process people's democracy."

Jiang emphasized that the people's congress system has provided an important institutional guarantee for the Chinese people, adding that amending the law will optimize the system to uphold the principle that the country is run by the people and for the people.

"I regard the modification of the law this time as an opportunity for self-improvement," she said. "It urges me to enhance my ability to serve the people, broaden my horizons, and make up for my own shortcomings.

"I'll continue to contribute to the socioeconomic development of our region, and work toward improving the quality of life of the people."

