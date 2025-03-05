China's 'two sessions': Bridging public voice and policy action

As China's top legislature and top political advisory body convene this week for their annual sessions, the global spotlight shifts to Beijing. The "two sessions" — the annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — commenced on March 5 and March 4, this year, respectively, providing a crucial insight into the nation's policy directions.

These gatherings serve as pivotal indicators of China's political and economic course. This year's "two sessions" have brought together nearly 3,000 NPC deputies and over 2,000 CPPCC National Committee members to deliberate on state affairs, exemplifying the country's commitment to whole-process people's democracy.

A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing, Feb. 27. 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

A pertinent question arises: Do the suggestions and proposals put forward by NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members actually influence policy? The data speaks volumes.

In 2024, government departments under China's State Council addressed 8,783 suggestions from NPC deputies, accounting for 95.1 percent of all submissions, and 4,813 proposals from members of the National Committee of the CPPCC, representing 96.1 percent of total submissions.

More than 5,000 suggestions and proposals were formally adopted across the government departments, resulting in the enactment of over 2,000 targeted policy measures. These efforts have accelerated progress in key areas: fostering high-quality economic development, advancing the national strategy to invigorate China through science and education, driving comprehensive rural revitalization, and safeguarding and elevating public well-being.

Each motion, suggestion, and proposal underscores meticulous research and resolute commitment. Legislators and political advisors not only benefit from structured avenues to articulate insights but also observe concrete policy impacts stemming from their contributions.

For example, as new energy vehicles (NEVs) gain traction among China's younger demographics, post-purchase servicing has risen to prominence as a critical challenge. NPC deputy Cao Jingfang dedicated six months to investigating the issue, conducting on-site visits to maintenance facilities and engaging industry specialists before formally offering suggestions for NEV aftercare infrastructure.

In a decisive response, China's Ministry of Transport pledged to establish a robust regulatory framework encompassing 32 standards spanning technical certifications, service benchmarks, and inspection protocols. Concurrently, the ministry is spearheading efforts to formally classify "NEV maintenance technician" as a state-recognized profession, thereby institutionalizing workforce development for this burgeoning sector.

State mechanisms, as evidenced here, continue to serve as pivotal conduits for translating deliberative input into actionable governance.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs processed and formally responded to 313 suggestions from NPC deputies alongside 174 proposals from CPPCC National Committee members in 2024, with priorities centered on eldercare systems, social welfare, and administrative governance reforms.

Wei Hua (third from left), a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) and head of the internal medicine department at Northern Jiangsu People's Hospital in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu province, discuss patient care improvements with on-duty nurses, seeking their insights on enhancing healthcare satisfaction, Mar. 1, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhuang Wenbin)

The ministry implemented a three-phase protocol—preliminary stakeholder consultation, real-time progress briefings, and outcome accountability reviews—to systematize policymaking. To deepen alignment, officials institutionalized direct participation by inviting NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members into ministerial forums, joint research task forces, and policy drafting deliberations, ensuring that expert input directly informed regulatory agendas.

This structured engagement yielded 24 relevant policy measures over the past year, based on more than 220 suggestions and proposals.

For NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members, participation in the "two sessions" is both an honor and a responsibility, with their performance subject to evaluation.

Many regions have introduced evaluation mechanisms for NPC deputies based on their attendance, constituent engagement, and the quality of their motions and suggestions. This year, the NPC will review the draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels, further defining their responsibilities and requiring regular performance reports.

During the meeting of the NPC, deputies will deliberate on the government's work report, and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court, and Supreme People's Procuratorate. They will also review the government's annual budgets and national development plans.

These reports, which outline legislative, administrative, and judicial developments, as well as how government funds are allocated, undergo rigorous scrutiny before final approval, ensuring the smooth operation of state institutions.

In addition, NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members also engage in inspections, research projects, and law enforcement oversight, submit motions, suggestions, and proposals, engage in deliberations, make inquiries, take part in elections and voting, and attend biweekly consultative sessions. They fulfill their duties in accordance with the law and serve the people wholeheartedly.

As the "two sessions" unfold, NPC deputies and CPPCC National Committee members carry with them the voices and aspirations of all sectors of society. Their discussions will help shape national development and public policy, ensuring that the concerns of citizens are heard at the highest levels of government. In this dynamic exchange between policymakers and the public, China's governance model continues to evolve, translating suggestions and proposals into tangible progress.

