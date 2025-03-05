Chinese spokesperson makes remarks on white paper on fentanyl control

Xinhua) 10:23, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said a white paper on China's contribution to controlling fentanyl-related substances gave an authoritative review of the tremendous work the country has done, the innovative steps it has taken and its experience in this field.

The white paper, released by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday, covers the following aspects: ensuring supervision over fentanyl-related medications, striking hard against fentanyl-related crimes, enforcing strict control over precursors of fentanyl-related substances, accelerating technology research, development, and application, adopting comprehensive measures for more efficient drug control, and promoting global governance of fentanyl-related substances.

The spokesperson said the document will help people from various sectors and the international community to understand China's position, measures and achievements in this field "in a full, in-depth and objective way."

With a vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, China always earnestly fulfills its international obligations in drug control and participates in international counternarcotics affairs in an in-depth manner, stays fully committed to advancing the global governance of drug control, and makes relentless effort to work with other countries in the joint response to the new challenge posed by the fentanyl issue, the spokesperson said.

"What has been achieved is there for all to see," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the United States is spreading all kinds of false information on the fentanyl issue, smearing and scapegoating China, and hiking tariffs on Chinese imports over fentanyl. "Such move is unjustified and will do no one good," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that China stands ready for practical cooperation with the United States based on equality and mutual respect.

"That said, we firmly oppose the U.S. pressuring, threatening and blackmailing China under the pretext of the fentanyl issue. We urge the U.S. to respect facts, bear in mind its own interest and make the right choice," the spokesperson said.

