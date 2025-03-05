China ready to address new problems, challenges of fentanyl-related substances with other countries: official

Xinhua) 08:59, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with other countries to address new problems and challenges in drug control, including fentanyl-related substances, a senior official of the Office of China National Narcotics Control Commission said in a statement.

China on Tuesday released a white paper titled "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances -- China's Contribution."

The official said the white paper enables people from all walks of life and the international community to have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China's position, measures and progress in controlling fentanyl-related substances.

Stressing that China earnestly implements United Nation's anti-drug conventions, the official said China has established a sound anti-drug legal system and enforced strict control over fentanyl-related substances and precursor chemicals that can be used to manufacture such substances.

China has also established and improved the technical system for testing and identifying fentanyl-related substances to support the control and law enforcement efforts, the official noted.

China has severely cracked down on criminal activities concerning fentanyl-related substances and their precursors in accordance with the law. Since implementing full control of fentanyl-related substances, China has not detected any further cases of smuggling or selling fentanyl-related substances abroad, the official stressed.

The official noted that China will earnestly fulfill its international obligations in drug control, firmly safeguard the existing international drug control system, and comprehensively promote global drug control.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)