We Are China

Full text: Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances -- China's Contribution

Xinhua) 08:17, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday released a white paper titled "Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances -- China's Contribution."

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full text: Controlling Fentanyl-Related Substances -- China's Contribution

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)