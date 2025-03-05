Home>>
China accomplishes 2024 economic, social development goals, tasks: report
(Xinhua) 10:01, March 05, 2025
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's economy maintained overall stable operation with progress in 2024, with the main goals and tasks for its economic and social development successfully accomplished, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country saw its gross domestic product increase 5 percent year on year last year, ranking among the world's fastest-growing major economies and continuing to contribute about 30 percent to global economic growth, according to the report.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- China to improve contingency plans for handling external shocks to safeguard financial security, stability
- China to promote healthy, well-regulated development of platform economy
- China targets economic growth of around 5 pct in 2025
- NPC spokesperson expresses "full confidence" in China's economic prospects
- China confident in future economic growth amid challenges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.