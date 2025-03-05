China accomplishes 2024 economic, social development goals, tasks: report

Xinhua) 10:01, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China's economy maintained overall stable operation with progress in 2024, with the main goals and tasks for its economic and social development successfully accomplished, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country saw its gross domestic product increase 5 percent year on year last year, ranking among the world's fastest-growing major economies and continuing to contribute about 30 percent to global economic growth, according to the report.

