China to improve contingency plans for handling external shocks to safeguard financial security, stability

Xinhua) 09:41, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will improve contingency plans for handling external shocks so as to effectively safeguard financial security and stability, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

