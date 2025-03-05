China to promote healthy, well-regulated development of platform economy

Xinhua) 09:39, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the healthy and well-regulated development of the platform economy and give better play to its role in inspiring innovation, expanding consumption and stabilizing employment, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)