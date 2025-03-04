Home>>
China prevents sci-tech innovation from becoming game of rich countries: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:36, March 04, 2025
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative to help bridge the technological divide and prevent sci-tech innovation from becoming a game of the rich countries and the wealthy, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
China stands ready to work with other countries to promote the healthy development of artificial intelligence (AI), boost world economic growth and increase the well-being of people all over the world, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, at a press conference.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
Related Stories
- Multiple lawmakers, political advisors focus on AI-related topics as China's 'two sessions' approaches
- China's first AI-powered self-healing power grid system successfully tested
- Mobile World Congress 2025 kicks off with focus on AI, 5G
- China's Shenzhen tech hub to expand scale of AI terminal industry
- Tsinghua to expand undergraduate enrollment, prioritizing ‘AI+’ talent cultivation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.