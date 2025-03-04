China prevents sci-tech innovation from becoming game of rich countries: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:36, March 04, 2025

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative to help bridge the technological divide and prevent sci-tech innovation from becoming a game of the rich countries and the wealthy, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

China stands ready to work with other countries to promote the healthy development of artificial intelligence (AI), boost world economic growth and increase the well-being of people all over the world, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, at a press conference.

