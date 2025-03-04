We Are China

Int'l machine tool exhibition kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:22, March 04, 2025

Visitors watch a robot demonstration during the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition kicked off on Monday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Featuring the participation of about 1,200 domestic and international enterprises from the industry, the exhibition focused on presenting processing solutions tailored for high-demand sectors like new energy vehicles, electronic equipment manufacturing, and aviation equipment.

Visitors had the opportunity to explore an array of displays, highlighting core functional components of CNC machine tools, laser processing equipment, sheet metal grinding tools, as well as a variety of related products and cutting-edge technologies.

A visitor (1st R) talks with staff members in front of an exhibition booth showcasing key components of machine tools during the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (3rd R) introduces products to visitors during the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2025.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch a collaborative dual-arm robot demonstration during the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor (L) talks with a staff member beside a machine tool exhibit during the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a turning center exhibit during the Shanghai International Machine Tool Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

