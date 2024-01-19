Home>>
Tunnel boring machine Dinghai unveiled in C China
(Ecns.cn) 13:22, January 19, 2024
The tunnel boring machine (TBM) Dinghai, with a maximum excavation diameter of 14.57 meters, was officially unveiled in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Agricultural machines from E China's Shandong Province enjoy popularity overseas
- China's first medium-speed high-power ammonia-fuelled engine ignites
- Modern agricultural technology, machinery applied in summer harvest in N China's Tianjin
- Feature: Chinese-Slovak collaboration elevates tire machinery standards in Europe
- Innovation drives stable growth of China's machinery industry
- China unveils plan to stabilize growth of machinery industry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.