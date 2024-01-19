Languages

Friday, January 19, 2024

Tunnel boring machine Dinghai unveiled in C China

(Ecns.cn) 13:22, January 19, 2024

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) Dinghai, with a maximum excavation diameter of 14.57 meters, was officially unveiled in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on Wednesday.

