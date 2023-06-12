Modern agricultural technology, machinery applied in summer harvest in N China's Tianjin
Harvesters work during an activity organized by the local goverment to demonstrate agricultural machines in Caigongzhuang Township of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin, June 11, 2023. Summer harvest in north China's Tianjin has begun. Modern agricultural technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A technician operates an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for plant protection during an activity organized by the local goverment to demonstrate agricultural machines in Caigongzhuang Township of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin, June 11, 2023. Summer harvest in north China's Tianjin has begun. Modern agricultural technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Harvesters work during an activity organized by the local goverment to demonstrate agricultural machines in Caigongzhuang Township of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin, June 11, 2023. Summer harvest in north China's Tianjin has begun. Modern agricultural technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This aerial photo shows machines working during an activity organized by the local goverment to demonstrate agricultural machines in Caigongzhuang Township of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin, June 11, 2023. Summer harvest in north China's Tianjin has begun. Modern agricultural technology and machinery have been applied in the region to help local farmers increase yield and attain a bumper harvest. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
