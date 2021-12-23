China's super-sized shield tunneling machine rolls off production line

December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's domestically developed super-sized shield tunneling machine rolled off the production line on Wednesday in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, according to China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC).

Named "Zhenxing," the shield tunneling machine has a diameter of 15.01 meters and weighs 4,400 tonnes, the corporation said. The machine will be used in the construction of tunnel projects in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

With 87 percent of its parts made domestically, the machine was the result of the independent development of core components and key systems, according to the CRCC.

