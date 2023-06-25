Agricultural machines from E China's Shandong Province enjoy popularity overseas

June 25, 2023

In recent years, east China's Shandong Province has been moving toward intelligent manufacturing, and an increasing number of locally produced agricultural machines have entered overseas markets.

A client from Russia talks about the performance of an agricultural machine with representatives of an agricultural machinery manufacturer in Anqiu city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Party committee of Anqiu)

There are more than 2,000 agricultural equipment manufacturers in Shandong, including around 450 above the designated size. Last year, the turnover of Shandong's agricultural equipment manufacturing industry reached 87 billion yuan ($12.13 billion), increasing 6 percent year on year, with the size of the industry continuing to be the largest in China.

"The hydraulic disc harrows will soon be exported to Australia. The machines, with folding wings, are sturdy, durable and easy to transport, enjoying popularity overseas. Every month, we receive more than 10 orders from Australia," said Chen Xiuju, a sales manager of Shandong Yuntai Machinery Co., Ltd. in Qihe county, Shandong.

Technicians from Shandong Yuntai Machinery Co., Ltd. and their Cuban clients test disc plows in a field in Qihe county, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Party committee of Qihe county)

The company, which designs, manufactures and exports agricultural machines and spare parts, produces 20,000 finished products and 1.5 million spare parts throughout a year. Its more than 880 products are sold to over 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, generating annual sales of $12 million.

"The environment in different regions varies sharply. Our research and development (R&D) team consisting of more than 30 people designs customized products for our clients or improves products to enhance their competitiveness. This year, we expect to see an increase of 10 percent in sales," Chen added.

Agricultural machinery manufacturers in Anqiu city are exporting their products to overseas markets.

Chen Min, the manager of the overseas business department of Shandong Sadin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. in Anqiu, said last year, the overseas business turnover of the company hit 200 million yuan, and from January to May this year, the company's overseas business turnover increased 110 percent year on year.

Agricultural machines produced by Deutz-Fahr Machinery Co., Ltd. in Linshu county, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Party committee of Linshu county)

A technology officer of the company said that the company's R&D team has ramped up spending in technological improvements and R&D. Each year, it can develop and test over 100 new products.

Spare parts for agricultural machines manufactured in Shandong also sell well overseas.

At the factory of Shandong Mengxing Machinery Co., Ltd., located in Feixian county, rotary blades were being packed for export to India, Bangladesh and other countries.

"The company owns 16 advanced rotary blade production lines that can produce over 300 types of blades," said Lu Xuefu, general manager of the company.

According to Lu, the company has established more than 200 sales outlets in over 20 provinces in China. Some products are exported to markets including Italy, Japan and India, accounting for 30 percent of the company's total sales.

