Drilling platform captures, stores carbon

13:34, March 03, 2025 By Edmond Tang ( China Daily

The Enping 15-1 offshore oil production platform is located about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, in the South China Sea. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

In the heart of the South China Sea, about 200 kilometers southwest of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, lies the Enping 15-1 oil drilling platform, Asia's largest offshore oil drilling platform in terms of size.

This state-of-the-art facility not only plays a crucial role in China's energy production but also houses the country's first offshore carbon capture and storage demonstration project. It stands as a testament to human ingenuity, combining resource extraction with environmental sustainability.

The platform stands about 160 meters tall, weighs over 30,000 metric tons, and houses around 600 sets of equipment and systems, making it twice the size of a typical offshore platform. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

Enping 15-1 is strategically located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, an area rich in hydrocarbon resources. The platform operates in waters about 80 meters deep and is designed to withstand harsh marine conditions, including strong winds and high waves. With a handling capacity of over 30,000 barrels of oil per day, it significantly contributes to China's oil supply, helping to meet the growing energy demand of the nation.

Since its commissioning, hundreds of engineers and technicians have worked tirelessly on the platform, facing the challenges of offshore operations. The drilling activities involve advanced technology and meticulous planning to ensure safety and efficiency. The platform is equipped with cutting-edge drilling rigs that allow for precise operations at great depths, enhancing both productivity and environmental protection.

The platform operates around the clock, 24 hours a day. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

What sets Enping 15-1 apart is its commitment to addressing climate change through innovative carbon capture technologies. The project aims to capture carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes and inject them into geological formations beneath the seabed. This initiative not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also demonstrates China's dedication to sustainable development and energy transition.

The significance of Enping 15-1 extends beyond energy production. It represents a major step in China's efforts to explore and develop offshore resources while simultaneously protecting the marine environment. The platform employs real-time monitoring systems to assess the ecological impact of its operations, ensuring minimal disruption to marine life.

A helicopter lands on a massive deck of the Enping 15-1 offshore oil production platform. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

Technicians inspect components of China's first offshore carbon capture and storage demonstration project at the rear deck of the platform. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

A technician conducts daily monitoring to ensure the safe operation of the platform. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

During their off-duty hours, workers play table tennis in the recreation room on the platform. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

An offshore oil worker checks a crude oil sample. (Edmond Tang/China Daily)

