China's upgraded TP500 civil UAV conducts maiden flight

Xinhua) 09:22, March 03, 2025

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- A new configuration of the TP500 civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), an optimized prototype tailored for airworthiness certification, has successfully conducted its maiden flight, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The flight took place recently at an airport in Ruicheng County in north China's Shanxi Province, marking a major step toward its airworthiness certification, the AVIC said.

The TP500 UAV project is being developed as a large-scale general unmanned cargo platform for use in UAV cargo logistics, emergency rescue, special operations and other areas, according to the developer.

This type of cargo UAV aims to serve regional logistics and transportation by providing low-cost and intelligent solutions for express logistics companies and various short-haul air transportation needs.

It can also be used for specialized missions and emergency rescue operations, addressing market gaps in the regional air cargo transport sector.

With its large-sized cargo hold and dedicated freight transport system, the TP500 UAV is well-equipped for efficient cargo handling and transportation.

In emergency rescue scenarios, it can be swiftly equipped with specialized systems and payloads to support rescue missions, according to the AVIC.

