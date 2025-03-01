China welcomes U.S. companies to share development opportunities: vice premier

Xinhua) 15:39, March 01, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the annual appreciation dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in the People's Republic of China (AmCham China) in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday said that China welcomes enterprises from the United States to share its development opportunities and contribute to the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. ties.

He made the remarks when addressing the annual appreciation dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in the People's Republic of China (AmCham China) in Beijing.

The vice premier said that China and the United States share broad common interests and space for cooperation, and that bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries are mutually beneficial in nature.

He said that China is committed to promoting high-quality development, expanding opening-up at a higher level, and fostering a first-rate business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

China welcomes U.S. companies to continue to invest in China, He added.

