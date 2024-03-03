Chinese VP calls on China-U.S. business circles to beef up mutual trust

Xinhua) 10:34, March 03, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the annual appreciation dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in the People's Republic of China (AmCham China), in Beijing, capital of China, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday called on the business circles of China and the United States to consolidate the foundation of friendship and mutual trust and expand cooperation areas.

Han made the remarks when addressing the annual appreciation dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in the People's Republic of China (AmCham China) in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Han said the business circles of the two countries are participants, witnesses and contributors to the bilateral cooperation, and will be pioneers in the future.

Han said the Chinese economy has strong resilience, potential and vast space, and new drivers and advantages are still growing.

China will unswervingly expand opening up at a high level, continue to reduce the negative list for foreign investment access, effectively guarantee the national treatment for foreign enterprises, and foster a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment to provide more opportunities for foreign companies to develop in China, Han said.

Han welcomed more U.S. companies to invest and develop in China, calling on AmCham China to keep in mind its original intention and forge ahead, strengthen communication with the Chinese organizations, and jointly push for more results in China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)