Home>>
China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.4 in February
(Xinhua) 11:28, March 01, 2025
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.4 in February, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
- World's largest indoor ice-and-snow theme park reopens in Harbin, China's Heilongjiang
- Hotan county in Xinjiang makes significant progress in combating desertification, sees economic benefits
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.