China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.4 in February

Xinhua) 11:28, March 01, 2025

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.4 in February, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Saturday.

