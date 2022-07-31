China's non-manufacturing PMI down in July

Xinhua) 15:26, July 31, 2022

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 53.8 in July, down from 54.7 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

