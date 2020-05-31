Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 31, 2020
China's non-manufacturing PMI picks up in May

(Xinhua)    10:01, May 31, 2020

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 53.6 in May, up from 53.2 in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

The sub-index for business activities in the construction sector accelerated pace of growth in May, expanding 1.1 points from the previous month to 60.8, while that for the service sector steadily recovered, edging up 0.2 points from April.

Driven by policies on stimulating consumption as well as the effects from the consumption boom during the five-day May Day holiday, consumer market continues to warm up, said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

Among the 21 service sectors surveyed, 15 saw expansion in their business activities in May.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

