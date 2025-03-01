Trump, Zelensky cancel signing of minerals deal after White House shouting match

Xinhua) 09:21, March 01, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Feb. 28, 2025. A press conference at the White House scheduled for Friday where U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to sign the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was canceled, following a tense shouting match between the two inside the Oval Office earlier in the day. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- A press conference at the White House scheduled for Friday where U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to sign the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was canceled, following a tense shouting match between the two inside the Oval Office earlier in the day.

What should have been a normal press pool spray before the high-stakes Trump-Zelensky bilateral meeting transpired into a fireworks-filled blowup aired on TV that no one would expect, all starting with an interjection by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who was present in the room, demanding that the Ukrainian leader be thankful for Trump's effort to get his country out of its three-year conflict with Russia.

"You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict," Vance told Zelensky during the unprecedented public confrontation, which later saw the three of them -- Trump and Vance versus Zelensky -- repeatedly race to talk over one another.

Rebuking Vance, Zelensky's remarks that the United States will "in the future" feel the problem brought to it by the Ukraine-Russia conflict was pushed back by Trump, who said Zelensky was "in no position to dictate what we are going to feel" given that he "allowed" himself "to be in a very bad position."

"You don't have cards right now. With us you start having cards," Trump said as Zelensky, whose voice was barely audible in the face of a shouting Trump, was heard saying he was not playing cards.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country," Trump piled on and continued.

After the chaotic Oval Office confrontation, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social saying: "I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

For his part, Zelensky took to X and said: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you (President Trump), Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (3rd L) departs from the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Feb. 28, 2025. A press conference at the White House scheduled for Friday where U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to sign the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal was canceled, following a tense shouting match between the two inside the Oval Office earlier in the day. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

