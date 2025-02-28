Factbox: China's economic, social progress in 2024

Xinhua) 16:10, February 28, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Despite intensifying external headwinds and rising domestic pressures, China's economy maintained growth momentum in 2024. This resilience is attributed to the country's efforts to promote high-quality development while deepening reform and open up, as it takes solid steps towards achieving Chinese modernization.

The following are some notable facts and figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

-- Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year to hit 134.91 trillion yuan (about 18.81 trillion U.S. dollars), while the per capita GDP rose 5.1 percent year on year to 95,749 yuan.

-- The tertiary industry accounted for 56.7 percent of GDP, while final consumption expenditure drove GDP growth by 2.2 percentage points.

-- A total of 12.56 million jobs were created in urban areas, up 120,000 from the previous year, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent.

-- China's per capita disposable income was 41,314 yuan, up 5.3 percent year on year in nominal terms.

-- New quality productive forces saw steady development, with the output of new energy vehicles soaring 38.7 percent year on year to 13.17 million units, while the production of service robots increased by 15.6 percent from the previous year.

-- The number of new foreign-funded companies on the Chinese mainland totaled 59,080, expanding by 9.9 percent year on year.

-- In 2024, visa-free entries involved 20.12 million visits, an increase of 112.3 percent, while the expenditure of inbound tourists totaled 94.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 77.8 percent.

-- The power generation of clean energy sources such as hydropower, nuclear power, wind power and solar power reached 3.71 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 16.4 percent over the previous year.

-- Grain output totaled 706.5 million tonnes, up 1.6 percent year on year. Production of pork, beef, mutton and poultry stood at 96.63 million tonnes, up 0.2 percent year on year.

-- China's value-added industrial output rose 5.7 percent year on year, while that of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan climbed 5.8 percent year on year.

-- Total goods exports and imports reached 43.85 trillion yuan, up 5 percent year on year. Service trade rose 14.4 percent to 7.52 trillion yuan.

-- The courier sector saw its annual delivery volume exceed 175.1 billion parcels, and the revenues of the industry topped 1.4 trillion yuan.

-- Research and development expenditures increased 8.3 percent to 3.61 trillion yuan, accounting for 2.68 percent of GDP.

-- The number of space launches came in at 68.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)