China's strategic focus on economic growth fuels its steady rise: experts

ISTANBUL, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's strategic focus on strengthening its legal system, promoting economic growth and maintaining political stability is promoting the country's steady rise, according to Turkish experts.

Baris Doster, an academic at Istanbul-based Marmara University, told Xinhua that China's efforts to ensure real equality in its legal and political systems are key to its growing global influence.

"The more China implements equality in practice and differentiates itself from the Western model, the more it establishes a social, political and legal system where equality is real," he said.

Doster also highlighted China's commitment to inclusive governance and legal reform, particularly through the annual "two sessions," when the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference convene to shape policies and address key issues.

"These sessions are integral to the country's long-term strategy, reflecting the Communist Party of China's emphasis on stability and development," Doster noted. "They cover a wide range of issues, from politics and the economy to social and ideological matters as well as short- and medium-term strategic planning."

Akkan Suver, president of the Marmara Group Foundation, underscored China's adoption of a development model that prioritizes stability and mutual benefit, reinforcing its position as a major global player.

He noted that China has become a key driver of global trade, making significant contributions to the World Trade Organization and global supply chains.

To achieve the Chinese Dream, Suver emphasized, China prioritizes stability, avoids conflicts and builds relationships based on mutual benefit.

He particularly praised China's peaceful development, citing the Belt and Road Initiative as a key example that strengthens political and economic ties across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Building on the insights of Suver and Doster, Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Ankara-based Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies, further highlighted China's increasing emphasis on strengthening its ties with the Global South by offering development support and promoting modernization.

"China is a major contributor to the development of countries in the Global South, providing additional financial resources to boost growth rates and complete critical infrastructure projects," Colakoglu told Xinhua.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Colakoglu noted, China has championed a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

He pointed out that this commitment is reflected in China's reform and opening-up policy, which includes streamlined procedures for foreign investment and expanded visa-free access -- signals of China's desire to further integrate into the global economy.

