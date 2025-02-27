Press center opens for China's annual "two sessions"

Xinhua) 08:04, February 27, 2025

A journalist works at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing.

The third session of the 14th National People's Congress and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will kick off on March 5 and March 4, respectively.

More than 3,000 journalists have registered to cover the "two sessions" this year, which marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period. Among them, over 1,000 reporters are from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and foreign countries.

The number of journalists has increased compared to last year.

The press center will host a series of press conferences and events, with heads of central government departments expected to address hotspot domestic and international issues.

Staff members and journalists work at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist (1st L) claims press card at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)