Press center opens for China's annual "two sessions"
A journalist works at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing.
The third session of the 14th National People's Congress and the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will kick off on March 5 and March 4, respectively.
More than 3,000 journalists have registered to cover the "two sessions" this year, which marks the final year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period. Among them, over 1,000 reporters are from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and foreign countries.
The number of journalists has increased compared to last year.
The press center will host a series of press conferences and events, with heads of central government departments expected to address hotspot domestic and international issues.
Staff members and journalists work at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A journalist (1st L) claims press card at a press center for China's annual "two sessions" in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 27, 2025. A press center for China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body, known as the "two sessions," opened Thursday at the Media Center Hotel in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China invites journalists to cover annual "two sessions"
- China moves swiftly to carry out growth tasks set at two sessions, in show of institutional advantage
- Cabinet vows to deliver on policy pledges
- China's foreign trade expected to maintain momentum in 2024
- More pragmatic measures needed to attract foreign students: political advisor
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.