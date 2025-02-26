Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Uruguay's new president
(Xinhua) 16:25, February 26, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Luis Lacalle Pou of Oriental Republic of Uruguay, President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun will visit Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, and attend Uruguay's new President Yamandu Orsi's inauguration on March 1, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday.
