Trump says tariffs on Mexico, Canada to "go forward"

Xinhua) 08:44, February 25, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House via Marine One in Washington, D.C., the United States, Feb. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

"Now the tariffs are going forward, on time, on schedule," Trump said.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs on Mexico and Canada will "go forward."

When asked about an upcoming deadline for tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Trump told reporters at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House that "the tariffs are going forward."

"We're on time with the tariffs, and it seems like that's moving along very rapidly," Trump said. "Now the tariffs are going forward, on time, on schedule."

Trump again claimed that "we've been mistreated very badly by many countries, not just Canada and Mexico. We've been taken advantage of."

"All we want is reciprocal. We want reciprocity. We want to have the same, so if somebody charges us, we charge them," Trump said.

On Feb. 1, Trump signed an executive order to impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, with a 10 percent tariff increase specifically for Canadian energy products.

On Feb. 3, Trump announced that the additional tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada would be deferred for one month, allowing more time for negotiations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)