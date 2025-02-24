Home>>
U.S. investment policy seriously affects economic, trade cooperation between Chinese, U.S. enterprises: ministry
(Xinhua) 09:36, February 24, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. move to release the "America First Investment Policy" memorandum seriously affects normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and U.S. enterprises, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. urged to stop proposed restrictions on China's maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors
- Chinese vice premier to hold video call with U.S. treasury secretary: FM spokesperson
- China's commerce ministry urges U.S. to stop wielding tariffs as coercive tool
- China expresses concerns over US tariff policy
- Chinese FM urges China, U.S. to find right way to get along
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.