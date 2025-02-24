U.S. investment policy seriously affects economic, trade cooperation between Chinese, U.S. enterprises: ministry

Xinhua) 09:36, February 24, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. move to release the "America First Investment Policy" memorandum seriously affects normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and U.S. enterprises, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)