Chinese vice premier to hold video call with U.S. treasury secretary: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:50, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will hold a video call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday evening upon invitation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here on Friday.

Guo told a regular news briefing that He, also Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, will communicate with the U.S. side on important economic issues.

